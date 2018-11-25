ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.08

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $16.08. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 14432483 shares changing hands.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 130,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12,900.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 480,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 460,900 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
