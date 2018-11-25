Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Prologis worth $160,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,328 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $66.96 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

