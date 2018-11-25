Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 140.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,090.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

In other news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,108,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFG opened at $48.31 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

