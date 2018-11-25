Primoris Services (PRIM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 725,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $18,226,575.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,946,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,633,778.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $297,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,786. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Primoris Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Primoris Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

