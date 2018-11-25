Polen Capital Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.08 and a 12-month high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

