PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $116.55 and a one year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

