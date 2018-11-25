PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,088 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.45% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF worth $30,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

