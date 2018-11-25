PlayCoin [QRC20] (PLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $854,688.00

PlayCoin [QRC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One PlayCoin [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Cobinhood and Gate.io. Over the last week, PlayCoin [QRC20] has traded down 57.6% against the dollar. PlayCoin [QRC20] has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $854,688.00 worth of PlayCoin [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00125818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00190301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.13 or 0.08670814 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009249 BTC.

About PlayCoin [QRC20]

PlayCoin [QRC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayCoin [QRC20] is medium.com/@playcoin . PlayCoin [QRC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . PlayCoin [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [QRC20]

PlayCoin [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

