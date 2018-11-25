Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Position Lessened by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,966,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,215,000 after buying an additional 4,533,865 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the second quarter worth $45,154,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the third quarter worth $38,749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,899,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,827,000 after buying an additional 2,398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 227.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,015,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 2,095,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 549,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,022,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Capps purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $502,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,419.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 805,000 shares of company stock worth $8,788,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAH opened at $11.02 on Friday. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 3.00.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAH shares. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

