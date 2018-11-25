Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $189.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $188.94 and a 52 week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/pinnacle-associates-ltd-lowers-stake-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.