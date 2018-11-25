Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in General Motors (GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Nomura dropped coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

