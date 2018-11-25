Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,757 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 75.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 30,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $46,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.53 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 673.66% and a negative net margin of 176.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

