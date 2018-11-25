Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,435 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 168.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 37.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

