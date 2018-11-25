Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 66.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 53.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 608.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at $151,000.

NYSE:PFN opened at $9.75 on Friday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

