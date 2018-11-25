Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 413.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,198 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,056,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 127.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,638,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,151,000 after purchasing an additional 918,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,308,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 872,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,136,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,189,000 after purchasing an additional 862,020 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.83%.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

