Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 56,618 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $68.11 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

