Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6,971.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $51,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,215,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $2,345,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $120.58 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $85.14 and a 52-week high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $3,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,209,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,000 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-boosts-position-in-grand-canyon-education-inc-lope.html.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.