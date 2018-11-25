Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Alphabet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,916,000 after purchasing an additional 92,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,030.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $984.00 and a one year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,333.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

