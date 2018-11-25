Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

NYSE:PEI opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. Research analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

