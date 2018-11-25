Peercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $210,874.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and $210,874.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00017399 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.59 or 0.04520006 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008728 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009597 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.01362263 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,066,248 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, YoBit, HitBTC, WEX, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Bittrex, SouthXchange, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

