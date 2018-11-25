Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Derwent London (DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLN. Numis Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,786 ($49.47) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Derwent London to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,170 ($41.42) to GBX 3,230 ($42.21) in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,099.23 ($40.50).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,044 ($39.78) on Friday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,133 ($40.94).

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.