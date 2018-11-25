Paymon Price Tops $0.0004 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Paymon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Paymon has a market capitalization of $270,271.00 and approximately $9,157.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paymon has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paymon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00129177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00191928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.09 or 0.07949717 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009198 BTC.

About Paymon

Paymon’s launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official . Paymon’s official website is paymon.org

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paymon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paymon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.