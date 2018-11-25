PAWS Fund Price Reaches $0.74 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, PAWS Fund has traded down 66.3% against the US dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00019538 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5,340.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00025381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00124510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00189230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.82 or 0.08276637 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026526 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 507,534 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund . The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.