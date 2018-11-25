Particl (PART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,914.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $59,914.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00034108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006076 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

