PACCAR (PCAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.87.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $11,415,195.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,080,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,253,619.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 85.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,888.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $132,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.