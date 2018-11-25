PACCAR (PCAR) & Niu Technologies (NIU) Head to Head Contrast

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PACCAR alerts:

This table compares PACCAR and Niu Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $19.46 billion 1.08 $1.68 billion $4.26 14.10 Niu Technologies $116.26 million 5.21 N/A N/A N/A

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Dividends

PACCAR pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Niu Technologies does not pay a dividend. PACCAR pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PACCAR has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 9.73% 23.52% 8.43% Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PACCAR and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 4 16 4 0 2.00 Niu Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

PACCAR presently has a consensus price target of $68.97, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 115.95%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than PACCAR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PACCAR beats Niu Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. This segment sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. This segment also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, it offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and sells industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.