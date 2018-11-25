Oracle (ORCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Oracle provides enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software. Stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players is anticipated to limit margin expansion. Further, lower hardware volumes are anticipated to hurt top-line growth consequently keeping margins under pressure. Additionally, integration risks from buyouts remain a concern. Estimates have remained stable lately ahead of Q2 results. Notably, shares of Oracle have underperformed industry in the past year. However, Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions, comprising Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. We note that partnerships with the likes of Accenture are helping Oracle to rapidly expand its cloud-based clientele. Also, anticipated strong demand for the next-generation autonomous database supported by machine learning will boost competitive position against AWS. Oracle has a positive record of surprises in recent quarters.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura set a $58.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.71.

ORCL stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $218,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 482,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 209,853 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.7% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

