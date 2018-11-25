Oracle Energy (OEC) Stock Price Up 20%

Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:OEC) rose 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 162,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 80,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC)

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

