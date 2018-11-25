Oppenheimer Reiterates “$2.00” Price Target for Valeritas (VLRX)

Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price target on Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VLRX opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Valeritas has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 193.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,768.69%. The company had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valeritas will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRX. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Valeritas in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Valeritas by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 316,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Valeritas by 730.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 143,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

