Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (OPNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $47.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OPNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 18,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $334,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $87,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,896 shares of company stock valued at $641,136. 63.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,320,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,340,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. 6,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,709. The company has a market cap of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.03% and a negative net margin of 187.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.