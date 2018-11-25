Ophthotech (OPHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ophthotech reported narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter. However, it generated no revenues. The company is focused on development of Zimura, after the failure of Fovista program. The company has reassessed its wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) program and is developing Zimura in combination with anti-VEGF therapy. The company also collaborated with other companies to develop Zimura in combination studies. The company also has agreements with academic institutions to develop gene therapy for retinal diseases. With no approved products, the company’s revenues are dependent on collaborations, which may be affected by pipeline setbacks. In a major setback, Novartis terminated its agreement with Ophthotech following the failure of Fovista in three phase III program on Fovista. The company lost a major source of revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ophthotech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ophthotech in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OPHT opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Ophthotech has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Ophthotech will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ophthotech by 21.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 412,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,802,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 4.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ophthotech by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ophthotech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

