Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 129,900 Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELAN opened at $33.61 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

