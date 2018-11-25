ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $165,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $68,705.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,691 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $18.67 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

