Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,193 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Cynosure Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 252,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,037 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 40,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,005,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

