ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.89 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 13% against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00005827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a market capitalization of $51.89 million and $988,584.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00128578 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00191950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.07867406 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009336 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,002,386 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

