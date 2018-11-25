nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVT opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.40 million. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $481,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $534,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

