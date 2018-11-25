Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,210.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

