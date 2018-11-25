Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) and Leggett & Platt (LEG) Financial Analysis

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) and Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Nova Lifestyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt $3.94 billion 1.26 $292.60 million $2.46 15.46 Nova Lifestyle $106.49 million 0.27 $3.76 million N/A N/A

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Lifestyle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leggett & Platt and Nova Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus target price of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Leggett & Platt’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leggett & Platt is more favorable than Nova Lifestyle.

Volatility and Risk

Leggett & Platt has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Nova Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt 6.87% 28.37% 9.20% Nova Lifestyle 4.03% 10.29% 8.77%

Dividends

Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Nova Lifestyle does not pay a dividend. Leggett & Platt pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats Nova Lifestyle on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components. The Furniture Products segment offers molded plywood components; bases, columns, back rests, control devices, and casters and frames; private-label finished furniture; beds and bed frames; adjustable beds; and steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions. It serves upholstered and office furniture manufacturers; department stores and big box retailers; e-commerce retailers; and mattress and furniture retailers. The Industrial Products segment offers drawn wires, bedding and furniture components, automotive seat suspension systems, and steel rods. It serves packaging and baling companies, mechanical spring manufacturers, and wire distributors. The Specialized Products segment offers mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing, formed tube, and tube assemblies; and engineered hydraulic cylinders. It serves automobile and mobile equipment OEMs, and aerospace suppliers. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, Missouri.

Nova Lifestyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

