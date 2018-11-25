NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH.UN) Given a C$11.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has been assigned a C$11.25 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWH.UN. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NWH.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 102,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$11.70.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

