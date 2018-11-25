Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of MedEquities Realty Trust worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,171,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,934,000 after buying an additional 66,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 77,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $51,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 365,069 shares of company stock worth $3,075,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $227.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.65.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MedEquities Realty Trust Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

