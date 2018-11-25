Northern Trust Corp Acquires 38,551 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,551 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MediciNova by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $9.57 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

