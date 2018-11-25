Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 285.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,261 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 453,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 103,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $26.97 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

