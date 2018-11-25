North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Financial Comparison

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

This table compares North European Oil Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royalty Trust 89.03% 7,120.00% 362.03% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 93.00% 88.39% 74.94%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for North European Oil Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North European Oil Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royalty Trust $7.20 million 8.79 $6.41 million N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.63 million 12.85 $7.39 million N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

North European Oil Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

North European Oil Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. The company holds royalties for the sale of well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.