Norman Adler Sells 1,796 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (DMP) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) insider Norman Adler sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$48.45 ($34.36), for a total value of A$87,016.20 ($61,713.62).

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at A$45.77 ($32.46) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of A$38.11 ($27.03) and a 1 year high of A$67.05 ($47.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

