Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,525 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,475,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,108,000 after purchasing an additional 354,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,711 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

CINF stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.37%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

