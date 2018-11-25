Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.12 Million Stake in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Msci by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,714,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,701,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Msci by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,414,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Msci by 67.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,737,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,512,000 after acquiring an additional 702,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Msci by 35.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,507,000 after acquiring an additional 377,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Msci by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after acquiring an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $124.08 and a 52-week high of $184.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

