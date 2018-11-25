Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,902,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,404 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,979,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 797,075 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,958,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $15.43 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 – 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

