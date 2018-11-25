Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $191.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Norfolk Southern have outperformed its industry and fellow railroad operator Union Pacific in a year's time due to multiple tailwinds. The company is benefiting significantly from volume growth. Norfolk Southern's efforts to reduce costs are also impressive. In fact, operating ratio is constantly improving mainly owing to its cost reduction initiatives. A low effective tax rate is boosting the company’s bottom-line performance. Norfolk Southern’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are commendable as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward to the tune of 1.5% over the last 60 days, highlighting positivity surrounding the stock. However, high operating expenses mainly due to escalating fuel prices raise concerns. Additionally, its high debt levels are worrisome.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.21.

NYSE:NSC opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $126.40 and a 52-week high of $186.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

In other news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

