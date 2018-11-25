Non-Standard Finance (NSF) PT Lowered to GBX 82

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 83 ($1.08) to GBX 82 ($1.07) in a report published on Thursday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.
Shares of NSF opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Thursday. Non-Standard Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.11).
About Non-Standard Finance
Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the consumer credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans in the home credit market; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.