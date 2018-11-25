Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,657.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.07. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 461.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

